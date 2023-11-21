Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 42,010 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.19% of Immunocore worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 49.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. 68,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.75.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

