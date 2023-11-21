Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

HCAT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 127,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares in the company, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,675 shares of company stock worth $61,366. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

