Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

NYSE INSP traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.71. 131,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.85. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

