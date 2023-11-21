Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,121 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 1.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Yum China worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 8,088.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. HSBC raised their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 736,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,634. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.