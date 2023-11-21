Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 13,989 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.15% of Nuvalent worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 78,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $65.50.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

