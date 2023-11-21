Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,241 shares during the period. Lufax makes up 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Lufax worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.72.

Lufax stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 19,139,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

