E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,173 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

TSLA traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. The stock had a trading volume of 72,648,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,642,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

