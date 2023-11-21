Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Position Decreased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,462,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,665 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for 2.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 8,659,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 69.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 33.0% during the second quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. now owns 618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 33.2% in the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

