Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,818 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up 3.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.40% of Vipshop worth $38,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 1,370,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

