IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Purchased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 110.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGMS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 51,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,332. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

