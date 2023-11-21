Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

AXSM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. 123,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,090. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

