Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Natera worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 36.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 258,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,587 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

