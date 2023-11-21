Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 159.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 419,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

