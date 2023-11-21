Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 500,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.30% of ImmunoGen worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,488. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

