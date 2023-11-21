Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $249.62. 307,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

