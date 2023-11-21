Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 220,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 516,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 700,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.