Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 3.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $454.45. 192,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,211. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

