Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,727. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.48 and its 200-day moving average is $350.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.