3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 143,296 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

