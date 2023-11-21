Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 120,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $12,131,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

THC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 606,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,096. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.