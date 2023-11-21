WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 12.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,920,000 after buying an additional 45,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 861,146 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 389,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,951. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

