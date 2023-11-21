Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,038,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 403,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,408. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 85.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.