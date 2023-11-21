Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. Buys 100,000 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,038,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 403,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,408. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delcath Systems
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.