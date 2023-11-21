Insider Buying: LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Buys 753,064 Shares of Stock

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger bought 753,064 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,781,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Dollinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Sean Dollinger bought 86,400 shares of LQR House stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.00.

LQR House stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 138,596,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. LQR House Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

LQR House ( NASDAQ:LQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LQR House Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

