The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) SVP Kelli D. Molczyk Acquires 715 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 94,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,295. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

