ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS stock opened at $541.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $544.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

