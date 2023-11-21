ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

