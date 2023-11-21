Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

