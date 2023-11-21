First Western Trust Bank Has $354,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cisco Systems
- How to Invest in Esports
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Ride the momentum: Apparel stocks soaring at 52-week highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.