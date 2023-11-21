Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.50. 1,878,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,306. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $181,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,229,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

