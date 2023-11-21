Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Increased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1,419.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

SR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 43,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $75.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

