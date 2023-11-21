Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.09. The company had a trading volume of 322,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

