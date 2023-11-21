Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $91.47 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Alliant Energy worth $91,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 242,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,027. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

