Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
