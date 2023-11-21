Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 290,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after buying an additional 80,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.6 %

ED traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 285,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

