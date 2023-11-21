DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $107.37 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,915 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $107,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 99.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNST traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. 599,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

