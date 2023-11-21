40,000 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,320,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,909.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Stock Down 7.7 %

MNSO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 920,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

