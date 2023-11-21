FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.74 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

