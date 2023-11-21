FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 871,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,380,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

