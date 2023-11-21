iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is SCEP Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,268,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433,469 shares during the period. iQIYI accounts for 12.4% of SCEP Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SCEP Management Ltd owned 1.30% of iQIYI worth $65,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Price Performance

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,963,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

