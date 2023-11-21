iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,620 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 5.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $274,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 160,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 200,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,749,000 after acquiring an additional 994,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 395,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,108. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

