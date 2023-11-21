Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,815,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.