Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $468.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,782. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

