Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 846,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,068,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,939,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,334. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

