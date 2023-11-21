Makena Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,427,000. Prologis accounts for about 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

