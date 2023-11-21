Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,785. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

