GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 1.8% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,532,000 after buying an additional 189,897 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,030.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,006.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,672. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GDDY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,336. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $93.45.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

