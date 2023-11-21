MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,490.04. 116,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,824. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,297.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

