Marquard & Bahls AG Has $95.91 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marquard & Bahls AG lessened its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,344,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,639 shares during the period. Avient makes up 7.9% of Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marquard & Bahls AG’s holdings in Avient were worth $95,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Avient Stock Down 0.9 %

AVNT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,778. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.