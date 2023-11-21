Charles Lim Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,700,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 5.6% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 658,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

