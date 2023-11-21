Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,744 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.50 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.14.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

